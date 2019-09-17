An Explosion in a Russian Lab that Stores Deadly Viruses Like Smallpox, HIV and Ebola

Society » INCIDENTS | September 17, 2019, Tuesday // 17:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: An Explosion in a Russian Lab that Stores Deadly Viruses Like Smallpox, HIV and Ebola www.pixabay.com

Тhere is no risk of contamination as a result of the explosion and fire at a former centre for biological weapons development in the USSR, Russian authorities said today.

The explosion erupted yesterday at Vекtor, which is now the state's centre for virus and biotechnology research. It is one of the two centres in the world where smallpox virus is stored. Other infectious viruses, including Ebola and HIV, are stored at the centre in the Novosibirsk region, BTA reported.

The Federal Rospotrebnadzor Service (Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare), which is carrying out sanitary and epidemiological controls, has reported that a gas canister has exploded in the premises where refurbishments works have been carried out and this has caused a fire. An employee was injured, windows were broken, but the construction of the building was not damaged. There are no hazardous substances in the building affected by the fire.

Novosibirsk is the third most populous city in Russia with over 1.5 million inhabitants.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, lab, Novosibirsk, explosion, Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, fire, biological weapons, USSR
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria