700,000 Are the Illegal Immigrants in Libya

The number of illegal migrants in Libya from neighboring African and Arab countries has reached 700,000, the head of the anti-illegal migration department of the Libyan government, reported on Tuesday.

According to it, "about 7,000 more illegals are in refugee camps." The government called on the international community to pay attention to people who are not registered in the special centers and are scattered throughout Libya.

Libya, where a highly volatile political environment remains, is a major transfer point for illegal migrants, TASS said.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Italian prosecutors have ordered the arrest of three people suspected of torturing migrants at a detention camp in northwestern Libya today. The three, a 22-year-old Guinean and two Egyptians aged 26 and 24, are believed to be members of a group that abducted and abused dozens of people, according to a court order for their arrest.

Investigators have obtained testimony from several migrants detained at Zawia's former military base who claim to have identified the three former torturers among the residents of a Sicilian migrant registration center.