3rd Day of International Sofia Urban Zone

The program of this year's International Sofia Urban Zone is continuing.

A mini-football race has started at the Sofia Sports Complex in Borisova Garden. From 16.00 to 17.00 in the Knyazheska Garden, close to the University of Sofia there will be a spectacular race in Taekwon-do. Immediately after, the forces of the Canadian wrestling team will measure their strength. From 5 pm the Urban zone will continue with 3X3 basketball battles.

There are two tours for the foreign competitors in Sofia, with a visit to the Boyana Church, the Museum of Sport, the National Football Base, the Museum of Sofia and others.