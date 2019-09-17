3rd Day of International Sofia Urban Zone

Society | September 17, 2019, Tuesday // 14:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 3rd Day of International Sofia Urban Zone

The program of this year's International Sofia Urban Zone is continuing.

A mini-football race has started at the Sofia Sports Complex in Borisova Garden. From 16.00 to 17.00 in the Knyazheska Garden, close to the University of Sofia there will be a spectacular race in Taekwon-do. Immediately after, the forces of the Canadian wrestling team will measure their strength. From 5 pm the Urban zone will continue with 3X3 basketball battles.

There are two tours for the foreign competitors in Sofia, with a visit to the Boyana Church, the Museum of Sport, the National Football Base, the Museum of Sofia and others.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, capital, urban zone, sports, society
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria