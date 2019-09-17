Fandakova: The Battle For Sofia Has Become a Battle Against Sofia

,,The election campaign has begun. It has turned from a battle for Sofia into a battle against Sofia.'' This was stated by the Mayor of the capital Yordanka Fandakova in her speech about the inaugural session of the Sofia City Council.


At the beginning of the formal meeting, Fandakova recalled what has been done in the city over the years.

Meanwhile, with a water blessing ceremony and guards march, Sofia’s flag was raised to mark the city’s official holiday.

Traditionally, this happens outside the Church of Saint Sofia. The flag of the Sofia Municipality is a symbol of great importance that represents the self-government of the municipality and the democratic principles it adheres to. The event was attended by the Mayor of the capital, Yordanka Fandakova, Vice President Iliana Iotova, as well as His Holiness Neophyte, Metropolitan of Sofia and Patriarch of Bulgaria

 

