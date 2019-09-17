The Bulgarian economy restructured successfully after the global economic crisis in 2009, which is proved by the fact that some of the workforce shifted from one sector to another, BNR reported.

The number of people employed in construction decreased twofold and the number of Bulgarians working in the textile industry fell by one-third. Employment in the food industry, the furniture industry, the financial sphere and the banks has shrunk as well. On the other hand, higher employment was registered in the automotive industry, the pharmaceutical industry, electronics, electrical engineering and machine-building sectors. The new factories opened in these sectors boosted Bulgaria’s exports.

The geography of the new job positions has changed as well. The number of newly-created job positions in Sofia has decreased at the expense of more job positions opened in Plovdiv, Sofia-district, Stara Zagora, Sliven and Gabrovo districts. Lovech, Vratsa, Pleven and Montana have also become attractive for the investors, data of the National Statistical Institute show.