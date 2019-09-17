Тhis Summer Was the Hottest on Record in the Northern Hemisphere

Тhis summer has been the hottest in the northern hemisphere since measurements were made, scientists from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NОAA) have found.

Their report, cited by the DPA, said that for the planet as a whole, the three months, from June to August, were the second-hottest on record. Only the summer in 2016 was warmer, NOAA said. The temperature information is collected for nearly 140 years.

The five hottest summers have been reported in the last five years, according to the NOAA, and the third highest temperatures were recorded in the first eight months of 2019 according to the stored information, BTA informs.

"Record-warm temperatures during the three-month period were present across parts of the western coast of Alaska, Mexico, western and southern Africa, South America, Europe and Asia," NOAA said in a statement. "Africa had its warmest June-August on record."