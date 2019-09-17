Тhis Summer Was the Hottest on Record in the Northern Hemisphere

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 17, 2019, Tuesday // 13:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Тhis Summer Was the Hottest on Record in the Northern Hemisphere www.pixabay.com

Тhis summer has been the hottest in the northern hemisphere since measurements were made, scientists from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NОAA) have found.

Their report, cited by the DPA, said that for the planet as a whole, the three months, from June to August, were the second-hottest on record. Only the summer in 2016 was warmer, NOAA said. The temperature information is collected for nearly 140 years.

The five hottest summers have been reported in the last five years, according to the NOAA, and the third highest temperatures were recorded in the first eight months of 2019 according to the stored information, BTA informs.

"Record-warm temperatures during the three-month period were present across parts of the western coast of Alaska, Mexico, western and southern Africa, South America, Europe and Asia," NOAA said in a statement. "Africa had its warmest June-August on record." 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: summer, hottest, northern hemisphere, US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NОAA)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria