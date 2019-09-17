Low Salaries Stand in the State's Way to Attract Good Cyber-Specialists

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 17, 2019, Tuesday // 13:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Low Salaries Stand in the State's Way to Attract Good Cyber-Specialists MC

If we tolerate the hackers, nothing good is coming. The laws are not bad now, they just have to be obeyed. We want to make it easier for citizens, to have more electronic services, but if someone sabotage them constantly, we will go back to typewriters.

The Finance Minister and I will see if e-government cyber specialists can get higher salaries, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told the media.

We can certainly be blamed for not having enough money for this protection sector. The wage ceiling is holdback to attract enough qualified people to ministries.

Around 100 people come to an interview for work in this sector. In the end there is only one person who wants to work with us, and that is in the best case scenario. Everybody say “Thank you!” and turn around when they hear about the expected wage.

The Prime Minister took part in the Forum on Public-Private Security Interaction: The Strategic Role of the Public-Private Partnership for Combating Cyber ​​Threats. At the event, senior Bulgarian government officials, ministers, businessmen and private sector officials watched a public demonstration of a hacker attack and laid the groundwork for a partnership to effectively counter cyber-threats.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, wage ceiling, Cyber-Specialists, IT
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria