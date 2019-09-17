Megan Markle's Nephew, Tyler Dooley, Named a Drug after Her 3-Month-Old Son Archie
Megan Markle's nephew, Tyler Dooley, named a drug after her 3-month-old son Archie, expecting the name to earn him good income. The marijuana strain “Archie Sparkie” is grown on a ranch in Oregon, along with more varieties over an area of 1,000 acres.
Before his aunt's wedding, to which Tyler was not invited, he started a cannabis business named after her - "Markle Sparkle". 28.5 grams of it cost $ 150 and was promoted with the slogan: "So strong it will blow your crown off"
The boy is the son of Thomas Markle, Jr., who is the half-brother of the Duchess of Sussex.
