Sotir Tsatsarov: It's neither my, nor the Judiciary's Job to Advise the Public Administration that It Should Reconsider the Entire Protection System for Its Computer Networks

It is not my job to advise the public administration that it should reconsider the entire protection system for its computer networks and databases, Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov said during a forum on Cybersecurity and Trade Secret and Trademark Abuse, Focus News Agency reported.

"The topic we generally define as cybersecurity is more than relevant. One of the reasons for its raging topicality is the recent events related to the detection and investigation of computer and other serious crimes, the pre-trial proceedings conducted by the Special Prosecutor's Office and the strong public and media reaction to all of this. What this investigation has shown beyond the specifics related to the accused persons [...] It showed once again that computer information is a commodity traded on the black market in volumes, content and prices that we ourselves did not anticipate. This information could be used to destabilise the political system, to create panic in the population and thus to achieve political goals, which, obviously, [the offenders could not achieve] in a normal way,” Tsatsarov said, adding that the normal way would be through elections.

He further said he was urging for joint work towards a swift, but at the same time very well thought-out, change to the regulations to guarantee legal protection against such criminal offences. “It is not my job to advise the public administration that it should reconsider the entire protection system for its computer networks and its databases. In truth, this fully applies to the judiciary, as well,” the chief prosecutor noted.