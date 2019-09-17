An Electronic Labor Exchange Platform Will Start Operating on the European Labor Day

Business | September 17, 2019, Tuesday // 12:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: An Electronic Labor Exchange Platform Will Start Operating on the European Labor Day www.pixabay.com

The European Labor Day will be celebrated in Bulgaria with an electronic labor exchange in Sofia, organized by the Employment Agency. It will be opened by Zornitsa Rusinova, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy.

Without the need for on-site presence, the online job market will enable jobseekers and employers across Europe to communicate for free.

Carrying out the online labor exchange is an innovative approach for Bulgaria, and the aim is to attract the interest to Bulgarian employers both from the Bulgarian workforce and from Bulgarians living and working abroad, but who wish to return to Bulgaria.

15 European countries who are looking for Bulgarian workforce in various fields have already registered on the platform. They stated the vacancies on the platform, detailing both the terms and the payment.

Jobseekers can also, through registration on the platform, familiarize themselves with the proposals and, if approved, will be invited to participate in an online interview. Today, real-time audiovisual communication will be possible.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Electronic Labor Exchange, job market, European Labor Day, europe, employers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria