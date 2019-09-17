Passenger Train Derails in Hong Kong during a Rush Hour, There Are Injured

A passenger train derailed during a rush hour in Hong Kong. Тhree people were injured, according to BGNES.

Тhree carriages had left the tracks near Hung Hom station in Kowloon – a busy interchange that provides services to mainland China, The Guardian reported.

Passengers had to leave the train through a broken door and cross the tracks in order to be safe.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.