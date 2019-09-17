The UK Supreme Court Is Debating whether Boris Johnson's Decision to Suspend Parliament's Work Is Legitimate

Today The British Supreme Court is starting to consider whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's disputed decision to suspend parliament's work for more than a month was legitimately. His opponents considered this decision as an attempt to impose Brexit without an agreement, BTA reported.

44 days before the deadline for the UK to leave the European Union, Boris Johnson's Brexit scenario without a deal remains unlikely, despite some worrying predictions from his own government about food shortages, medicines and public shocks.

On the first day, the Supreme Court will hear the plaintiffs' lawyers - in one case Gina Miller and in the other 78 pro-European lawmakers. Government attorneys will be heard on Wednesday and former Conservative Prime Minister John Major on Thursday. It is unknown when the court’s decision will be announced, AFP said.

If the court decides that the suspension of parliament's work is illegal, it will enter into force immediately and the parliament will be convened, law professor at London's Queen Mary University SionaidhDouglas-Scott explained to AFP.