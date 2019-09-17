Neno Dimov: Less than 3% of the Imported Waste in 2018 Is Burned in TPPs

"For 2018, the waste import permit is about 85,000 tonnes. Below 3% of them were burned in TPPs. " This was announced by the Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov for Nova TV.

According to him, Bulgaria has introduced a 50% limit on the import of combustion waste. The Minister added that he had sent a station to measure the cleanliness of the air in Pernik at the moment when the local power plant stopped operating.

825,000 tonnes of Bulgarian rubbish has been exported for combustion in different parts of Europe, Neno Dimov explained.