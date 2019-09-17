Neno Dimov: Less than 3% of the Imported Waste in 2018 Is Burned in TPPs

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 17, 2019, Tuesday // 11:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Neno Dimov: Less than 3% of the Imported Waste in 2018 Is Burned in TPPs novinite.bg/Bulfoto

"For 2018, the waste import permit is about 85,000 tonnes. Below 3% of them were burned in TPPs. " This was announced by the Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov for Nova TV.

According to him, Bulgaria has introduced a 50% limit on the import of combustion waste. The Minister added that he had sent a station to measure the cleanliness of the air in Pernik at the moment when the local power plant stopped operating.

825,000 tonnes of Bulgarian rubbish has been exported for combustion in different parts of Europe, Neno Dimov explained.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Neno Dimov, TPP, waste
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria