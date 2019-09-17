Neno Dimov: Less than 3% of the Imported Waste in 2018 Is Burned in TPPs
"For 2018, the waste import permit is about 85,000 tonnes. Below 3% of them were burned in TPPs. " This was announced by the Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov for Nova TV.
According to him, Bulgaria has introduced a 50% limit on the import of combustion waste. The Minister added that he had sent a station to measure the cleanliness of the air in Pernik at the moment when the local power plant stopped operating.
825,000 tonnes of Bulgarian rubbish has been exported for combustion in different parts of Europe, Neno Dimov explained.
- » Тhis Summer Was the Hottest on Record in the Northern Hemisphere
- » The Ozone Hole over Antarctica - the Smallest in almost 30 Years!
- » It Will be Sunny Again Today, with Highs Between 29C and 34C
- » It will be Sunny Today, with Scattered High Clouds Around Midday
- » Warm Weather on Sunday as well as in the New Week in Bulgaria
- » Mostly Sunny Today, with Maximum Temperatures between 27C and 32C