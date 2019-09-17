The Ozone Hole over Antarctica - the Smallest in almost 30 Years!

The ozone hole over Antarctica is the smallest in almost 30 years. According to the U.S. Atmospheric Administration, this year its size is twice smaller than usual. In addition, it is located far from the pole, unlike before.

Observations of the gas's depletion high in the atmosphere demonstrate that it hasn't opened up in 2019 in the way it normally does, BBC reported.

Now the hole is 5 million square kilometres large, and last year it was four times larger.