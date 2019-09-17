The Ozone Hole over Antarctica - the Smallest in almost 30 Years!

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 17, 2019, Tuesday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Ozone Hole over Antarctica - the Smallest in almost 30 Years! www.pixabay.com

The ozone hole over Antarctica is the smallest in almost 30 years. According to the U.S. Atmospheric Administration, this year its size is twice smaller than usual. In addition, it is located far from the pole, unlike before.

Observations of the gas's depletion high in the atmosphere demonstrate that it hasn't opened up in 2019 in the way it normally does, BBC reported.

Now the hole is 5 million square kilometres large, and last year it was four times larger.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ozone hole, Antarctica, Pole
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria