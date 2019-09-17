The Nomination of Lagarde for President of the ECB Will be Voted Today

Today, MEPs will vote on the nomination of Christine Lagarde as President of the European Central Bank.

Before the secret ballot there will be a debate in the plenary.

The European Parliament expresses its opinion on whether the candidate is suitable for the post, with the final decision being taken by the European Council.

Lagarde will replace Mario Draghi as head of the European Central Bank. Christine Lagarde has been the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund since 2011. She was proposed in July by the Heads of State.

If approved, she will be the first woman to hold the post.