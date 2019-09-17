Sofia Celebrates its Holiday - September 17th
On 17th of September, Bulgaria's capital celebrates St. Sofia Day - the day on which the Orthodox church commemorates the Holy Martyrs Sofia and her three daughters Faith, Hope and Love.
The festive program begins at 11:30 am with an official ceremony of raising the flag of the city in front of St. Sofia Temple.
At 6.30 pm the Ivan Vazov National Theater will be presented with awards by the Sofia Municipality for outstanding achievements in the field of culture. At the end of the celebrations there will be a light show on Alexander the First Square from 8:30 pm.
The Day of the Holy Martyrs Sofia, Faith, Hope and Love was declared a city holiday by a decision of the Sofia City Council of March 25, 1992.
The Zoo, the Vrana Park Museum, the Regional History Museum and the Sofia City Art Gallery will be open today with a free entrance.
