It Will be Sunny Again Today, with Highs Between 29C and 34C

It Will be Sunny Again Today, with Highs Between 29C and 34C

 It will be sunny again today, with scattered high clouds mainly over northern Bulgaria. Light west-northwest wind, increasing to moderate in the Danubian Plain.

Maximum temperatures between 29C and 34C, in Sofia around 30C. Atmospheric pressure will continue to slowly drop and by the evening will be slightly lower than the average for the month.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.

