Tens of Thousands of Workers in the US Strike against General Motors

The United Automobile Workers Union in the United States is launching a national strike against General Motors. Nearly 46,000 people won’t go to work today, after negotiations on an employment contract have hit a dead end.

Officials in the US auto industry announced a strike on Monday against the country's largest automaker, General Motors. The reason for the protest is the failed talks between the company and the United Automobile Workers Union on pay in the sector.

The Wall Street Journal described the strike as the first major job halt at GM in more than a decade. In 2007, a two-day protest cost the company $ 300 million.

Union officials said the two countries remain far apart in the treaty negotiations, with disagreements over salaries, health benefits, temporary workers' status and job security. Hours before the strike began, US President Donald Trump called on Twitter for the two countries to return to the negotiating table and find out a solution as quickly as possible. BBC says there is no information on whether General Motors and the Union have plans to resume dialogue.

