Brussels with a New Invitation to Municipalities to Apply for Free Wi-Fi

The European Commission will send a new invitation to apply for WiFi4EU vouchers to build wireless internet networks in public places, including mayoralties, public libraries, museums, parks and squares, on September 19 at 14:00 Bulgarian time.

The call for applications opens on 19/09/2019 at 13:00 (CEST). You can apply until 20/09/2019 at 17:00 (Central European Summer Time).

Municipalities will be able to apply for 1 780 vouchers, each worth 15,000 euro.

The budget of the WiFi4EU initiative is EUR 120 million between 2018 and 2020. It will support the installation of state-of-the-art Wi-Fi equipment in the centres of community life.

Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Digital Society, Mariya Gabriel said: “It is a great pleasure for me to announce the third invitation within the WiFi4EU initiative. With nearly 6,000 funding agreements already signed, it is exciting to see the immediate benefits of this initiative for the lives of our citizens. "

The WiFi4EU scheme is implemented through a series of invitations and covers all 28 EU Member States, as well as Norway and Iceland. Once registered on the dedicated WiFi4EU Portal, municipalities will be able to apply for a voucher with just one click.

Over 23,000 municipalities registered over the first two invitations, distributing 6,200 vouchers (see a map with municipalities that have already benefited from the scheme). This invitation is the third of a total of four foreseen by the end of 2020.

More information about the application can be found here and on the dedicated WiFi4EU portal.