National Employment Agency: The Unemployment Rate in Bulgaria Remains at Record Low Level

In August 2019 Bulgaria’s unemployment was at 5.3% and remains unchanged as compared to the previous month, this country's National Employment Agency announced. Unemployment fell with 0.3 percentage points on an annual basis, BNR reported.

At the end of August a total of 172,643 unemployed Bulgarians were registered at the employment offices in this country, or 11,319 less as compared to the same month in 2018. 14,512 unemployed people started work.

The number of job vacancies amounted to 17,244. Two thirds of them were in the private sector. Highest number of job vacancies are in the processing industry, education, administration, trade, services and industry. 

