New Mobile App Collects Reports for Incorrect and Good Employers

Society | September 16, 2019, Monday // 16:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: New Mobile App Collects Reports for Incorrect and Good Employers www.pixabay.com

CITUB Vice-President Plamen Nankov introduced the VOX KNSB mobile application, which collects signals for incorrect and good employers. This was announced at a press conference, which was also attended by the NRA and the Labor Inspectorate, BTA reports.

CITUB has been battling the gray economy for years. "In the last 10 years, our joint efforts with the state administration have succeeded in reducing the share of the gray sector from 30 to 21 percent," said Plamen Nankov.

He urged citizens to use the new CITUB mobile application and to report unfair practices by employers and businesses.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CITUB, KNSB, mobile app, incorrect, employers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria