New Mobile App Collects Reports for Incorrect and Good Employers

CITUB Vice-President Plamen Nankov introduced the VOX KNSB mobile application, which collects signals for incorrect and good employers. This was announced at a press conference, which was also attended by the NRA and the Labor Inspectorate, BTA reports.

CITUB has been battling the gray economy for years. "In the last 10 years, our joint efforts with the state administration have succeeded in reducing the share of the gray sector from 30 to 21 percent," said Plamen Nankov.

He urged citizens to use the new CITUB mobile application and to report unfair practices by employers and businesses.