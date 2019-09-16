Bulgaria and Indonesia Expand Bilateral Exchanges

The IT, agriculture, tourism and education sectors have great potential for further deepening the cooperation between Bulgaria and Indonesia. This was the common position of President Rumen Radev and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. The foreign minister is on an official visit to Bulgaria.

For the first four months of 2019, trade between Bulgaria and Indonesia is USD 130.5 million. , an increase of 322% over the same period in 2018.

President Radev and Minister Marsudi agreed that this upward trend is a good basis for the two countries to expand their partnership in more sectors and focus their efforts on increasing bilateral investment and jointly entering third markets. In addition to stimulating economic ties, it is important to stimulate cultural and educational exchanges as well as tourism, the meeting underlined.

The fight against terrorism and counteracting the radicalization of marginalized social groups and religious tolerance were also the focus of the conversation.

Rumen Radev noted that the measures implemented at European level were obviously delayed given the poor integration of second- and third-generation immigrants involved in terrorist acts. The deepening of the cooperation between the security services and the exchange of information between Bulgaria and Indonesia was also discussed.