Kubrat Pulev is at the top of professional boxing! The various boxing associations have published their rankings for September, giving the impression that Kubrat Pulev is the leader in the ranking of IBF version, Gong.bg reported.

This is normal given the fact that he is a mandatory contender for the world title in this federation. Andy Ruiz does not enter the standings.

The Bulgarian also participates in the WBO standings, where he ranks seventh.

Here is the full IBF World Heavyweight Ranking:

1. Kubrat Pulev

2. NOT RATED

3. Adam Kownacki

4. Agit Kabayel

5. Anthony Joshua

6. Tyson Fury

7. Sergey Kuzmin

8. Gerald Washington

9. Luis Ortiz

10. Michael Hunter

11. Otto Wallin

12. Filip Hrgovic

13. Hughie Fury

14. Joseph Parker

15. Daniel Dubois