Bulgaria: Sofia Will Host the European Mobility Week

The capital is hosting the European Mobility Week.

This is an annual campaign for sustainable urban mobility organized by the European Organization Secretariat with the support of the European Commission.

This year's event is dedicated to the theme of "Safe Walking and Cycling", and the motto is "Walk with us!" The initiative will last until September 22.

From today until September 20, all students who have loaded a card at the Sales Centers of the Sofia Urban Mobility Centre on Vazrazhdane Square, the European Union or the National Palace of Culture will receive a gift book and a free one-year reading card for the Sofia City Library.

The culmination of the European Mobility Week is September 22, declared by the EC as a Car Free Day. Then all participating cities designate an area in the central city area intended only for pedestrians, cyclists and public transportation. For Sofia, this is the area locked between the boulevards: "Al. Dondukov", "Vasil Levski", "Patriarch Evtimiy", "Hristo Botev", "Al. Stamboliiski", "Maria Louisa", with the exception of the border streets and boulevards.

