Minister Karanikolov Opened a Bulgarian - Indonesian Business Forum

For the first five months of 2019, trade with Indonesia is worth $ 137.3 million, an increase of nearly 300% compared to the same period in 2018, said Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov in his speech at the opening of Bulgarian-Indonesian business forum in Sofia.

The forum was organized by BCCI and was attended by nearly 50 business representatives from both countries, 14 of which are Indonesian companies. The Forum also signed an agreement on cooperation between the two chambers of commerce and industry.

Before opening the event, the Economy Minister met with Indonesian Foreign Minister, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria. The two discussed enhancing trade and economic relations between the two countries, as well as business opportunities.

Minister Karanikolov said that our country has the potential to attract Indonesian investments and provide favorable opportunities for activities in a number of fields such as information and communication technologies, electronics and electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, auto parts, high-tech industrial production and services, agriculture and food industry, transport and logistics infrastructure and tourism.

According to him, the Indonesian market is the market of the largest economy in Southeast Asia with over 250 million consumers and a visit to Bulgaria of a business mission from Indonesia is an excellent opportunity to present the advantages and qualities of the production on both sides.