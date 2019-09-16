The New Biovet Peshtera Plant Opens Today

A new factory for the production of pharmaceutical products and feed additives opens the Biovet Peshtera at this time. The total investment is BGN 300 million.

The plant will create more than 200 new jobs for highly qualified staff. About 1/3 of the investment was funded by a Junker plan loan in 2018.

Biovet is a leading European manufacturer and marketer of medicated and nutritional feed additives, enzymes, bulk active substances and pharmaceuticals for animal productivity and health.

The company offers intermediates, active ingredients and medicines for the human pharmaceuticals industry.

We also provide enzymes, enzyme complexes and other ingredients for the baking, wine, brewing, detergents, and textiles industries.