The European Parliament First Plenary Session after the Summer Begins

Strasbourg begins the first session of the European Parliament in the new political season. It will continue until Thursday inclusive.

Emphasis on the MEPs' agenda is the vote on Christine Lagarde's nomination for President of the European Central Bank. The vote is scheduled for Tuesday. On Wednesday, the main topic will be Brexit.

MEPs will look extensively at the possibility of granting a new deferral to London for leaving the Community. The EU's chief negotiator with the United Kingdom, Michel Barnier, will be included in the discussions.

Other topics highlighted on the agenda are the fires in the Amazon, the fight against fake news and the approval of more Horizon 2020 funding for research programs. The responsibility for this line was given to the Bulgarian Commissioner Mariya Gabriel. The Strasbourg plenary session will be chaired by David Sassoli.