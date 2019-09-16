Turkish Airlines Adds Direct Flights to the Vietnamese Cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City

Turkish Airlines continues to expand its international flight network by adding direct flights to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. So far, these routes have been performed only via connected flights.

Taking into account the expectations and needs of the passengers, the airline will operate daily flights to Ho Chi Minh City and those to Hanoi will be operated 6 times a week (every day except Sunday). In April 2020, the number of flights to the capital of Vietnam is expected to increase to 7.

Ho Chi Minh City has been part of the Turkish Airlines network since December 2010. The city is located in southern Vietnam and is the financial capital of the country, as well as the most populated and visited city. Skyscrapers, ornate temples and dormitories make it a popular tourist destination.

In June 2016, Turkish Airlines also began operating flights to Hanoi, one of the oldest capitals in the world. The city offers an incomparable, experience for its visitors.