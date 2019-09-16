Boris Johnson Will Meet Jean-Claude Juncker Today
The British Prime Minister is expected to announce that Britain is not ready to delay Brexit.
The UK is not ready to postpone Brexit beyond its current date of 31 October. This, according to a source from Downing Street, will be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a working lunch with the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, to be held in Luxembourg today.
Johnson is expected to say he wants a deal by October 18, when a European summit is scheduled. Failure to do so will reject any proposal to postpone Brexit.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will also attend the meeting in Luxembourg, while Mr Johnson will be accompanied by Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay and Downing Street's Brexit representative David Frost.
- » Presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran Meet in Ankara
- » Bulgaria Charges NGO Official With Spying For Russia
- » Turkey Appoints New Ambassador to Sofia
- » An Informal Meeting of EU Finance Ministers Begins in Helsinki
- » Prime Minister Borissov Met with the Prime Minister of the Province of Lower Austria
- » PM Borissov Met with Greece's Foreign Minister