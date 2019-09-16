Boris Johnson Will Meet Jean-Claude Juncker Today

The British Prime Minister is expected to announce that Britain is not ready to delay Brexit.



The UK is not ready to postpone Brexit beyond its current date of 31 October. This, according to a source from Downing Street, will be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a working lunch with the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, to be held in Luxembourg today.

Johnson is expected to say he wants a deal by October 18, when a European summit is scheduled. Failure to do so will reject any proposal to postpone Brexit.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will also attend the meeting in Luxembourg, while Mr Johnson will be accompanied by Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay and Downing Street's Brexit representative David Frost.