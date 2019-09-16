The New School Year Begins Today

The new school year begins. Over 700,000 students will enter the class today, including nearly 60,000 first-graders.

More than 2,400 schools nationwide are ready for the first bell. Repairs to most of them have already been completed. However, in more than 50 schools, the learning process will begin with unfinished repairs. For the same reason, 7 schools will welcome their graduates in other buildings.

According to the education ministry, all free textbooks for students in grades 1-7 have already been delivered. There is a shortage of teachers. Out of a total of 90,000 teachers in Bulgaria, more than 4,000 are entering retirement age. Traditionally, teachers in mathematics, physics, chemistry, information technology and English are missing.

However, most are vacancies for primary teachers and tutors.