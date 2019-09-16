Presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran Meet in Ankara

Presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran meet in Ankara today. The tripartite meeting of the so-called Astana format will discuss the situation in Syria, and in particular the situation in the northern province of Idlib.

It is the last large territory under the control of armed insurgents.

At the same time, a car bomb exploded near a hospital in a city in northwestern Syria. At least 11 people have died. The attack came close to the Turkish border. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

