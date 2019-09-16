It will be Sunny Today, with Scattered High Clouds Around Midday
Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 16, 2019, Monday // 07:45| Views: | Comments: 0
It will be sunny today, with scattered high clouds around midday and in the afternoon in eastern Bulgaria, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.
There will be light wind, mostly from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures at 27C to 32C.
Atmospheric pressure will drop but will stay higher than the average for the month.
