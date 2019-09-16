It will be Sunny Today, with Scattered High Clouds Around Midday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 16, 2019, Monday // 07:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: It will be Sunny Today, with Scattered High Clouds Around Midday

 It will be sunny today, with scattered high clouds around midday and in the afternoon in eastern Bulgaria, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

There will be light wind, mostly from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures at 27C to 32C.

Atmospheric pressure will drop but will stay higher than the average for the month.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, weather, sunny, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria