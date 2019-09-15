Robert Downey Junior Returns as Iron Man

September 15, 2019, Sunday
Robert Downey Junior is likely to return to the role of Iron Man for the upcoming movie Black Widow, Contact Music reports. The 54-year-old actor, who has transformed himself into the iconic superhero of the 2008 Marvel universe, is likely to appear side by side with Scarlett Johansson in the highly anticipated movie.

Rumours about Downey's return to the big screen as Iron Man appeared a few months ago, but Marvel has yet to confirm officially whether this will happen.

However, it is clear that Florence Pugh will star in the new film, with the actress recently saying that she feels inspired by the audacity of the Black Widow script. The 23-year-old star even admitted that she was surprised by some aspects of the movie script.

