Edward Snowden Seeks Asylum in France

World | September 15, 2019, Sunday // 14:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Edward Snowden Seeks Asylum in France Edward Snowden, photo by EPA/BGNES, from archive

Whistleblower Edward Snowden, living in Russia since leaking a trove of classified documents showing the scope of post-9/11 US government surveillance, wants to claim asylum in France, AFP reported.

He said he had applied for asylum in France in 2013, during the presidency of Francois Hollande, but told Inter Radio that he hoped President Emmanuel Macron would approve his request.

"The saddest thing of this whole story is that the only place an American whistleblower has the chance to be heard is not in Europe but here (in Russia)," Snowden said in a trailer of the interview to be broadcast in its entirety on Monday.

As the AFP points out, over a dozen countries have refused to accept Snowden so far.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Edward Snowden, Asylum, Russia, europe, France
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria