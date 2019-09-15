Edward Snowden Seeks Asylum in France
Whistleblower Edward Snowden, living in Russia since leaking a trove of classified documents showing the scope of post-9/11 US government surveillance, wants to claim asylum in France, AFP reported.
He said he had applied for asylum in France in 2013, during the presidency of Francois Hollande, but told Inter Radio that he hoped President Emmanuel Macron would approve his request.
"The saddest thing of this whole story is that the only place an American whistleblower has the chance to be heard is not in Europe but here (in Russia)," Snowden said in a trailer of the interview to be broadcast in its entirety on Monday.
As the AFP points out, over a dozen countries have refused to accept Snowden so far.
