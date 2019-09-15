EU Volleyball Tournament: Bulgaria Triumphs over Portugal

Bulgaria's men's national team made it difficult for themselves but recorded a third victory at the European Volleyball Championship. Silvano Prandy's team settled for 3-1 (25:23, 28:30, 25:23, 25:22) against Portugal in their third match of the tournament.

Tsvetan Sokolov became the highest scorer in the match, finishing with 33 points. Alessandra Ferreira of Portugal scored 22 points.

In their next game, the nationals meet France on Monday from 9.45 pm Bulgarian time. The last match of the team is on Tuesday with Italy.

Nationals' difficulties came from a large number of misplaced services. The Bulgarians were catching up in the first game, but were more focused in the first in the final part and pulled it out.

In the second game Bulgarians led by 19:13, but allowed themselves to turn. The Portuguese were inspired and leveled the score after 30:28.

The Bulgarians had moments of release at the end but closed the game after a turn in the fourth game.