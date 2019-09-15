Warm Weather on Sunday as well as in the New Week in Bulgaria

Sunny weather will prevail today. In Central and Eastern Bulgaria, a moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The daily temperatures are slightly lower and the maximum in the country will be mostly between 24 and 29 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny on the Black Sea. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. Daytime temperatures will drop and maximums will be between 23 and 25 degrees close to seawater temperatures. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. The wind will be a moderate breeze from the northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 17 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 11 degrees.

Next week will start with mostly sunny weather and high temperatures in September. On Monday, the wind will briefly turn from the west-northwest, until evening - from the south, and warm again quickly during the day, but in the morning it will be cool with minimum temperatures between 8 and 13 degrees, along the Black Sea to 15-17 degrees.

On Tuesday, the west-northwest wind will intensify in the Danube Plain. The maximum temperatures in most of the country will be between 28 and 33 degrees.

