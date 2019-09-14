BNR: Old Railway Line in Sofia to Be Transformed into Park Bike Lane

Society | September 14, 2019, Saturday // 10:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BNR: Old Railway Line in Sofia to Be Transformed into Park Bike Lane www.pixabay.com

Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova presented, at a briefing, a municipal project for the construction, in the capital city, of a 3- kilometre bike lane, a significant part of which in a parkBNR reported.

This is the first segment of Sofia’s green ring which is to link the residential areas of Izgrev and Slatina. The cycling lane follows the route of a railway track which has been dismantled. The idea is for the lane to link all residential areas of the capital city with Sofia’s parks. The project can be implemented next year.

Local elections are scheduled in Bulgaria on 27 October this year. 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia, bike lane, park
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria