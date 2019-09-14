BNR: Old Railway Line in Sofia to Be Transformed into Park Bike Lane

Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova presented, at a briefing, a municipal project for the construction, in the capital city, of a 3- kilometre bike lane, a significant part of which in a park, BNR reported.

This is the first segment of Sofia’s green ring which is to link the residential areas of Izgrev and Slatina. The cycling lane follows the route of a railway track which has been dismantled. The idea is for the lane to link all residential areas of the capital city with Sofia’s parks. The project can be implemented next year.

Local elections are scheduled in Bulgaria on 27 October this year.