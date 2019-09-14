Mostly Sunny Today, with Maximum Temperatures between 27C and 32C

It will be sunny today, with occasional cloudy skies, mostly in eastern Bulgaria. There will be light to moderate, northeast wind, which will increase in the afternoon. The maximum temperatures will range between 27C and 32C.

The atmospheric pressure is a little higher than the average for the month.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast. There will be slight to a moderate northeast wind. Maximum air temperatures will be between 27-30C. The temperature of seawater is 25C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)