Strong Earthquake near Ankara This Morning

September 14, 2019, Saturday
A 4.7 earthquake on the Richter scale shook the Turkish capital. The quake was recorded at 09.03 on Saturday morning local time at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was northeast of Ankara.

So far there are no data for serious material damage and casualties.

