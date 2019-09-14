Strong Earthquake near Ankara This Morning
September 14, 2019, Saturday
A 4.7 earthquake on the Richter scale shook the Turkish capital. The quake was recorded at 09.03 on Saturday morning local time at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was northeast of Ankara.
So far there are no data for serious material damage and casualties.
