Eco-Activists Tried to Block Heathrow Airport with Drones

Eco-activists' attempt to block drones at British Heathrow airport has failed, France Press reported, quoted by BTA.

The first arriving planes landed normally this morning after the airport business day began. There are no reports of any disruption to the airport.

Heathrow Pause eco-activists wrote on Twitter that their plan had been thwarted as signal jamming devices had been used against their drones. London police have declined comment on the matter, notes France Press.

“We agree with the need for climate change action but illegal protest activity designed with the intention of disrupting thousands of people, is not the answer.

The answer to climate change is in constructive engagement and working together to address the issue, something that Heathrow remains strongly committed to do.”, a Heathrow spokesperson said.