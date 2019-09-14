The Bulgarian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale was visited by over 17,200 people – our goal is to create an up-to-date image of Bulgaria in the field of contemporary visual arts, Culture Minister Boil Banov said in response to a question from BSP MP Ivan Chenchev regarding a journalistic investigation into illicit funding of the Bulgarian participation in the Venice Biennale, Focus News Agency reported.

"Adopting a national participation statute in the Venice Biennale is among the measures set out in the Programme for Government of Bulgaria for the period 2017-2021. The statute regulates the requirements for national participation and guarantees sustainability in the presentation of Bulgarian artists in the prestigious international forum. With the participation at the Venice Art Biennale, the Ministry of Culture has set the goal of creating an up-to-date image of Bulgaria in the field of contemporary visual arts that enables broader access and visibility of Bulgarian art and culture. It makes it more recognizable on the European and world stage," said the minister. In his words, the participation in the biennale this year provoked great interest and debate, which shows that the scene in this country is dynamic, with interesting projects and ambition for development.