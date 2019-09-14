There Will Be Three New Destinations from Bulgaria in the Airlines' Winter Schedule

Business » TOURISM | September 14, 2019, Saturday // 09:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: There Will Be Three New Destinations from Bulgaria in the Airlines' Winter Schedule www.pixabay.com

Direct flights from Sofia to Marseille, France start from 2 October. They are part of the new itineraries that a number of airlines add to their winter schedule, including Bulgaria, summarize air travel experts, eSky Travel Agency.

The flights will be operated twice a week - on Wednesday and Sunday, with the flight from Sofia at noon at 13:25. The flights from Marseille are leaving in the morning - at 9.

On the last day of October, 2 new routes of a German low-cost airline also start. They will run twice a week: to Dusseldorf on Thursday and Saturday and to Stuttgart on Tuesday and Sunday.

If you want to visit a more exotic country, flights to Aqaba, Jordan will start again at the end of next month - a great starting point for visiting Petra, for example. Prices for the winter season are more than attractive - from 40 euro for a two-way ticket.

From January, 2020 once a week, there will also be a direct flight from Sofia to the East Midlands Airport in the UK. Ticket prices start at € 23 per direction.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: airlines, destination, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria