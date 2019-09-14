There Will Be Three New Destinations from Bulgaria in the Airlines' Winter Schedule

Direct flights from Sofia to Marseille, France start from 2 October. They are part of the new itineraries that a number of airlines add to their winter schedule, including Bulgaria, summarize air travel experts, eSky Travel Agency.

The flights will be operated twice a week - on Wednesday and Sunday, with the flight from Sofia at noon at 13:25. The flights from Marseille are leaving in the morning - at 9.

On the last day of October, 2 new routes of a German low-cost airline also start. They will run twice a week: to Dusseldorf on Thursday and Saturday and to Stuttgart on Tuesday and Sunday.

If you want to visit a more exotic country, flights to Aqaba, Jordan will start again at the end of next month - a great starting point for visiting Petra, for example. Prices for the winter season are more than attractive - from 40 euro for a two-way ticket.

From January, 2020 once a week, there will also be a direct flight from Sofia to the East Midlands Airport in the UK. Ticket prices start at € 23 per direction.