Politics » DOMESTIC | September 14, 2019, Saturday // 09:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgarian PM Borisov: The Economy is Moving at Such Pace that we Cannot Manage with the Infrastructure

The economy is moving at such pace that we cannot manage with the infrastructure, said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Ruse. He said the government is working on a number of infrastructure projects, including motorways, said the government press office.
"We are building seven motorways at the same time," the prime minister said. In Ruse, he is inspecting construction works on the new section of Pridunavski Boulevard. It is part of the project Integrated Urban Transport System of Ruse - Phase 2, under Regions in Growth OP, worth BGN 24,344,185.59.
"The change in Ruse is clearly visible. Major repairs of the street network and the sidewalks are underway. For 8 years, more than 200 million euros has been invested in Ruse under various programs," said Mayor of Ruse Plamen Stoilov.
Another three large-scale projects are being worked on in the city, with an investment of nearly BGN 30 million.

