Belgrade Opened Headquarters of the Transport Community for Southeast Europe

Headquarters of the Southeast Europe Transport Community Office opened in Belgrade in the presence of Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.


The opening of the Belgrade headquarters was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zoran Mihailovic, Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc, Acting Transport Community Director Alen Baron and Head of the EU Delegation to Serbia, Sam Fabrici. The creation of the transport community was agreed and signed in 2017 as part of the Berlin process.

"I want to thank all the partners in the region for supporting us and for preventing us from doing so," Brnabic said.

The Treaty establishing the Transport Community was signed in Trieste in July 2017, and in December 2017 at the Transport Ministerial Meeting in Brussels, Belgrade was unanimously elected to the seat of the Permanent Office.

