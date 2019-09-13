British Airways Cancels Flights on September 27 Due to Pilot Strike
Environmental activists from the ,,Rebellion against Destruction'' movement are launching a series of actions to block Heathrow Airport by launching drones, BNR reported.
British Airways, meanwhile, is canceling some flights for the September 27 date. A new strike for the airline pilots, demanding higher wages, is scheduled for that time.
British Airways assures that they are contacting anyone concerned to offer them a refund or a reservation for another date, destination or airline.
This week the airline was forced to cancel 1,700 flights to and from London Heathrow and Gatwick because of a two-day strike by pilots demanding higher wages
