In the period January - July 2019 the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries increased by 3.0% in comparison with the same period of the previous year and added up to 10 510.3 Million BGN.

Main trade partners of Bulgaria were Turkey, China, Serbia, the Russian Federation, the United States and the Republic of North Macedonia which accounted for 50.3% of the exports to non EU countries.

In July 2019 the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries increased by 2.2% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 1 682.9 Million BGN.

In the period January - July 2019 in the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries, distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification, the most notable growths compared to the same period of the previous year were recorded in sections ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (30.4%) and ‘Animals and vegetable oils, fats and waxes’ (24.0%). The most notable fall was reported in section ‘Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material’ 2 (16.8%).

Imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries in the period January - July 2019 decreased by 2.6% in comparison with same period of 2018 and added up to 12 265.3 Million BGN (at CIF prices). The largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from the Russian Federation, Turkey, China and Serbia. In July 2019 the imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries decreased by 9.3% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 1 843.6 Million BGN.

In the period January - July 2019 in the imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries, distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification, the largest growths compared to the same period of the previous year were recorded in the section ‘Animals and vegetable oils, fats and waxes’ (27.9%) and ‘Food and live animals’ (24.0%). The most notable fall was observed in sector ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (19.4%). The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries in the period January - July 2019 was negative and added up to 1 755.0 Million BGN (Annex, Table 1). In July 2019 the foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries was negative and amounted to 160.7 Million BGN.

In the period January - July 2019 the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 33 130.4 Million BGN which is 4.2% more than the same period of the previous year. In July 2019 the total exports of goods added up to 5 273.4 Million BGN and increased by 2.5% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.