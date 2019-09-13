Deputy Education Minister: BGN 40 million Were Allocated for Universities’ Investments

September 13, 2019, Friday
Bulgaria: Deputy Education Minister: BGN 40 million Were Allocated for Universities’ Investments www.pixabay.com

BGN 40 million has been allocated as investments for universities, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Karina Angelieva said during a public presentation of the ministry’s policies in the new school year in secondary and higher education, Focus Radio reported.

Deputy Minister Angelieva said negotiations with the EC are underway to ensure that all universities can have access to funding. "Our partners want a competitive element," said Angelieva. Universities will apply with a project and those ranked highest will have a better chance.

Educational institutions will compete in six components: management effectiveness, curriculum modernisation, internationalisation, digitalisation of curricula, research component and teacher advancement. "The scheme will be transparent and it will be possible to see why an institution is higher up the list while another is not," the deputy minister explained.

Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Karina Angelieva, universities
