Danonino Bio already on the Bulgarian Market

Danone Bulgaria launches new, bio series Danonino products on the Bulgarian market. They include three fully organic ingredients - organic fruits, organic milk and organic cane sugar, and are available in several traditional and mouthwatering flavors - strawberry, raspberry and pear.

Danonino Bio products last up to 4 hours outside the refrigerator. Combined with their innovative packaging, the products are an extremely convenient and practical choice for walking outside and even for school meals. The product is available in 70 g packaging and can be commercially available nationwide.

"We are excited to introduce the new Danonino branded organic products in Bulgaria.The new series not only meets the needs of today's dynamic family, but also offers organic dairy products created with the thought of healthy nutrition for children and the active lifestyle of parents. "- said Daniela Uzunova, CEO of Danon Serdika AD.

