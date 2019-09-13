By the end of 2020, the First Hydrogen Refueling Stations Should Be Operational in Bulgaria

By the end of 2020, the first stations for charging cars with hydrogen should be built in Bulgaria, and by 2030 their number could reach 50. This is envisaged in a special ordinance draft, announced the press centre of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW).

The draft regulation was developed by experts of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works together with the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Environment and Water, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications. The document has been uploaded for public consultation on the Public Consultation Portal and on the MRDPW website.

Hydrogen fuel is one of the alternatives with the potential for long-term oil replacement, MRDPW explains. A number of European evaluations show that a positive economic situation has not yet been created for the development of alternative fuel infrastructure, including for infrastructure suppliers for the construction of hydrogen filling stations.

At the same time, the EU has agreed on binding targets for the share of renewable energy in transport fuels (10% by 2020) and to reduce the carbon footprint of motor fuels (by 6% by 2020). The announcement of a reduction of 60% of carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 also requires a significant boost in the use of alternative fuels.