By the end of 2020, the First Hydrogen Refueling Stations Should Be Operational in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 13, 2019, Friday // 12:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: By the end of 2020, the First Hydrogen Refueling Stations Should Be Operational in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

By the end of 2020, the first stations for charging cars with hydrogen should be built in Bulgaria, and by 2030 their number could reach 50. This is envisaged in a special ordinance draft, announced the press centre of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW).

The draft regulation was developed by experts of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works together with the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Environment and Water, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications. The document has been uploaded for public consultation on the Public Consultation Portal and on the MRDPW website.

Hydrogen fuel is one of the alternatives with the potential for long-term oil replacement, MRDPW explains. A number of European evaluations show that a positive economic situation has not yet been created for the development of alternative fuel infrastructure, including for infrastructure suppliers for the construction of hydrogen filling stations.

At the same time, the EU has agreed on binding targets for the share of renewable energy in transport fuels (10% by 2020) and to reduce the carbon footprint of motor fuels (by 6% by 2020). The announcement of a reduction of 60% of carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 also requires a significant boost in the use of alternative fuels.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hydrogen, charging stations, alternative fuel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria