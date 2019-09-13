The United States Has Allocated $ 250 Million in Military Assistance to Ukraine

World | September 13, 2019, Friday // 11:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The United States Has Allocated $ 250 Million in Military Assistance to Ukraine www.pixabay.com

The US government has allocated $ 250 million in military aid to Ukraine, BTA reported, citing U.S. senators.

The funds were released after congressmen from both parties expressed dissatisfaction that the White House is withholding funds approved by Congress.

The disagreement over the military aid for Ukraine was one of the recent disputes between Trump and congressmen over the government's attempts to disregard Congressional funding decisions for certain initiatives.

The money given to Kiev will be used to fight Moscow-backed pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. Russia annexes Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014.

Since Trump became a president, the White House has tried to suspend the military aid to Ukraine several times, but the Congress has opposed those plans.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Ukraine, military assistance
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria